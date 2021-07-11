The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,832,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059,392 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of The Coca-Cola worth $729,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $2,311,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $77,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $234.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

