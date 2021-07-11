The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,169,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,969 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.22% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $907,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $2,671,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,089,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 40,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock opened at $189.67 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.62 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.