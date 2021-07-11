The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. The Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,679,005,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after buying an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.48. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

