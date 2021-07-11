The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Lowered by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 838,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for about 12.5% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned 0.14% of The Progressive worth $80,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,429,000 after purchasing an additional 540,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.63. 3,426,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.09.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,245 shares of company stock worth $5,371,796. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.