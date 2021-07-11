The Sandbox Reaches Market Capitalization of $340.93 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 72.8% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $340.93 million and $245.27 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $481.62 or 0.01400710 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

