The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 54.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMPL opened at $37.29 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

