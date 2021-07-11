The Transfer Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Billion (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.07 or 0.00032755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $866,348.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00032351 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,079,886 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

