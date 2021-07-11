The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.