The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 405,891 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of The Walt Disney worth $211,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

NYSE DIS traded up $4.24 on Friday, reaching $177.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,873,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.