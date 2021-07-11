THEKEY (TKY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $344,408.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 67.7% higher against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and $344,408.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000064 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

