THETA (THETA) Price Hits $5.91 on Major Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for about $5.91 or 0.00017443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and approximately $129.37 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THETA has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About THETA

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

