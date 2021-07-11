Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $101.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

