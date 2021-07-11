THORChain Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $6.28 or 0.00018330 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $25.00 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00116084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00160849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,266.16 or 1.00023684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.85 or 0.00945313 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,120,348 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.