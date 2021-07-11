ThreeFold (TFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,689.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $5.08 million and $8,689.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00117371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00161646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,702.42 or 0.99764792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00958620 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

