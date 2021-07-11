ThreeFold (TFT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,217.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $8,217.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00117086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00159970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,495.42 or 1.00072553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.28 or 0.00958156 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

