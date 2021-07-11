Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 18,356 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,356 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $217.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.30.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

