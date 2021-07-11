Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 54,912 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,912 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 158,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $99.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.46.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

