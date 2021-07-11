Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
NASDAQ:THRY traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 83,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59. Thryv has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $37.26.
In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $251,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,555 shares of company stock worth $935,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
