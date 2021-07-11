Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Thryv alerts:

NASDAQ:THRY traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 83,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59. Thryv has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. Analysts predict that Thryv will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $251,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,555 shares of company stock worth $935,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.