TigerCash (TCH) Reaches Market Cap of $752,992.21

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $752,992.21 and $5.29 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00887740 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

