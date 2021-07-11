Titan Coin (TTN) Price Reaches $0.0033

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 29.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 53.2% against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $565.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006550 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000233 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

