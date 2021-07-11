Tixl (TXL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $67,663.00

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. Tixl has a total market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $67,663.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tixl has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Tixl coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

