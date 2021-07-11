TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0581 on Top Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $77,774.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,228.99 or 0.99989620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00040333 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007147 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00057161 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000909 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

