TomoChain (TOMO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $19.91 Million

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. TomoChain has a market cap of $201.48 million and approximately $19.91 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00007104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00117548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00162798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,973.84 or 1.00001734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.01 or 0.00956664 BTC.

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,477,150 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

