TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after acquiring an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,980,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TopBuild by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of BLD opened at $186.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.24. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.13 and a 12-month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.