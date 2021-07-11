Tornado (TCORE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $255,064.83

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for $42.51 or 0.00125510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $255,064.83 and approximately $53,601.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00046047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00117796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00162617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,982.16 or 1.00330015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.11 or 0.00965758 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

