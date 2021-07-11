Tourist Token (TOTO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $625.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Tourist Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $37,247.80 and approximately $625.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00115985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00160810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,270.17 or 0.99968587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.31 or 0.00946037 BTC.

Tourist Token Coin Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tourist Token Coin Trading

