Tower Reaches Market Cap of $4.22 Million (TOWER)

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Tower has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Tower has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $303,796.00 worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tower coin can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tower alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00053823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.46 or 0.00918058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Tower Profile

Tower is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,496,545 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tower using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.