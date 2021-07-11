TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of TransMedics Group worth $16,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $136,698.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,259 shares of company stock worth $540,842. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.69.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. The company had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.