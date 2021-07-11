Travala.com (AVA) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00006288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $106.81 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00116351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00162195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,229.35 or 1.00199432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.99 or 0.00957203 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,724,410 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

