TravelNote (TVNT) One Day Volume Tops $2,285.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a total market cap of $25,807.06 and $2,285.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00117315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00160821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,127.92 or 0.99694374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.40 or 0.00953472 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

