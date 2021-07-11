Treat DAO (TREAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $247.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00003025 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $247.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00116665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00162762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,940.20 or 1.00096001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00956911 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

