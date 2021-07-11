Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Position Decreased by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,446 shares during the period. Trinseo comprises 3.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Trinseo worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSE. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $191,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,046. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSE traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 269,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,114. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

