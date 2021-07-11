Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Position Reduced by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,446 shares during the period. Trinseo comprises approximately 3.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Trinseo worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. raised their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Trinseo stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 269,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,114. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $191,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,576 shares of company stock worth $1,264,046. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

