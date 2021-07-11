Tripio Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.34 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $407,091.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.00899012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

TRIO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

