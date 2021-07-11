Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Triumph Group worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,693,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after purchasing an additional 309,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,501 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,893,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 512,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

TGI stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

