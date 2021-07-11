Trodl Reaches Market Capitalization of $365,716.85 (TRO)

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Trodl has a total market cap of $365,716.85 and $347.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trodl has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trodl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00117984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00160475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,138.81 or 0.99858614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $322.41 or 0.00943068 BTC.

Trodl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

