Trollcoin Market Cap Hits $999,832.96 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $999,832.96 and $11.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,772.66 or 1.00102004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00042368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007240 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000914 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

