TrueDeck Market Capitalization Tops $564,391.33 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $564,391.33 and approximately $17,879.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00053583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.23 or 0.00885855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005390 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

