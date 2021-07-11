TrueFi Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $21.15 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.74 or 0.00896647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044513 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

