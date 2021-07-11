Trust Wallet Token Hits One Day Volume of $9.11 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $82.57 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00116719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00162477 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.01 or 1.00008519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.45 or 0.00955737 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.