Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.51) to ($4.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

TPTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

TPTX traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,927. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.99. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $54.43 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.21.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

