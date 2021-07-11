Tutti Frutti (TFF) Market Cap Tops $122,679.23

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $122,679.23 and approximately $16,807.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.55 or 0.00924917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005367 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

