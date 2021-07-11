Two Creeks Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,491,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 491,266 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up approximately 5.6% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned 1.11% of Berry Global Group worth $91,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $921,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 189.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,162,000 after acquiring an additional 190,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BERY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $66.30. The stock had a trading volume of 531,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,689. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

