Two Creeks Capital Management LP Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,136 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 127,260 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 9.0% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Adobe worth $146,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $604.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,609. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.29 and a 12 month high of $607.66. The company has a market cap of $287.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $529.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

