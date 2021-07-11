Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has $44.34 Million Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 377,014 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for about 2.7% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned about 0.86% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $44,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SPR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

SPR traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,514. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

