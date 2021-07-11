Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has $71.23 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,120 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.3% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $7.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,591.49. The company had a trading volume of 755,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,716. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,612.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,450.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

