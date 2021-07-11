Two Creeks Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,947,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,430 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America accounts for 5.5% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned 2.99% of Liberty Latin America worth $90,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 450,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 18.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,217. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

