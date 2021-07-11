Two Creeks Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 381,388 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises about 3.5% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of PTC worth $57,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after buying an additional 34,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PTC by 272.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after buying an additional 1,284,537 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,922,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PTC by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after buying an additional 267,055 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.14. The stock had a trading volume of 465,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,785. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

