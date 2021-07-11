Two Creeks Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,134,684 shares during the period. Popular makes up 0.7% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Popular worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $58,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Popular by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,272,000 after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Popular by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 335,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. upped their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Popular stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,520. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.15. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

