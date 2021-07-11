TwoKeyEconomy Price Hits $0.0379 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00053815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.88 or 0.00898521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005427 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars.

